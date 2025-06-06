Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Help in Education Department Dismantling

The Trump administration has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in a bid to continue its efforts to dismantle the Department of Education, a move poised to significantly alter the landscape of American education policy by transferring most responsibilities to states and local boards.

This appeal follows a decision by a Boston federal judge mandating the reinstatement of laid-off department employees and stopping further dismantling efforts. The Department of Justice argues that the lower court exceeded its jurisdiction by questioning the executive branch's management decisions.

The Department of Education, established in 1979, manages public funding and federal grants, especially for needy schools and student loan oversight, playing a pivotal role in the education of children with special needs. Critics of the Trump administration's actions include attorneys general from 20 states, Congress members, and educators who raise constitutional concerns over bypassing congressional authority.