Himachal's Earthquake Preparedness: A Mega Mock Drill

Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, conducted a statewide mock exercise to enhance earthquake preparedness. Various disaster scenarios were simulated, involving multiple agencies. Key officials stressed the importance of readiness, improved coordination, medical response planning, and the adoption of GIS technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost earthquake preparedness, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) partnered with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for a statewide mock exercise on Friday.

The drill included simulations of diverse disaster scenarios like Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, landslides, and industrial accidents, engaging both central and state agencies such as the NDRF, Indian Army, and police forces.

Emphasizing preparedness, K.K. Pant and experts called for better medical response and the integration of GIS technology for effective disaster management, highlighting the critical role of coordination and communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

