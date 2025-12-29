Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurated the Ladakh land records web GIS portal, a groundbreaking tool developed by the Revenue Department. This portal is poised to transform governance in the region, offering citizens transparent and reliable services while modernizing land records as part of a broader digital transformation effort.

Gupta emphasized the importance of updated land records for administration, individual rights protection, and policy-making. The initiative, described as technology-driven, will benefit citizens by providing online access, minimizing bureaucratic visits, and enhancing transparency and trust in the administration.

This initiative aligns with the central government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and service delivery in remote areas, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Digital India. Gupta reiterated the government's priority of leveraging technology to create a more responsive and efficient administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)