Deadly Courtroom Lockup: Old Rivalry Turns Fatal

A deadly courtroom incident unfolded when undertrial Aman, 24, was killed inside the Saket court lockup by fellow inmates Jitender and Jaidev. The attack, reportedly over past disputes, has raised serious concerns about security measures at the facility.

There were over 30 inmates present at the time of the attack, prompting police to investigate the lack of intervention by security personnel. Relatives of Aman are demanding prompt action against those responsible for the security lapse.

Police sources indicate that the deadly attack resulted from an old rivalry between the deceased and Jitender, escalated during their time in custody. Authorities have registered an FIR and are continuing their inquiries to avoid future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)