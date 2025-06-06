Deadly Courtroom Lockup: Old Rivalry Turns Fatal
Inmates at a Delhi court lockup witnessed a violent attack leading to the death of undertrial Aman. He was allegedly murdered by fellow inmates over an ongoing conflict. Authorities are investigating security lapses and questioning those present to uncover how the attack unfolded.
- Country:
- India
A deadly courtroom incident unfolded when undertrial Aman, 24, was killed inside the Saket court lockup by fellow inmates Jitender and Jaidev. The attack, reportedly over past disputes, has raised serious concerns about security measures at the facility.
There were over 30 inmates present at the time of the attack, prompting police to investigate the lack of intervention by security personnel. Relatives of Aman are demanding prompt action against those responsible for the security lapse.
Police sources indicate that the deadly attack resulted from an old rivalry between the deceased and Jitender, escalated during their time in custody. Authorities have registered an FIR and are continuing their inquiries to avoid future tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
