Left Menu

Deadly Courtroom Lockup: Old Rivalry Turns Fatal

Inmates at a Delhi court lockup witnessed a violent attack leading to the death of undertrial Aman. He was allegedly murdered by fellow inmates over an ongoing conflict. Authorities are investigating security lapses and questioning those present to uncover how the attack unfolded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:25 IST
Deadly Courtroom Lockup: Old Rivalry Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly courtroom incident unfolded when undertrial Aman, 24, was killed inside the Saket court lockup by fellow inmates Jitender and Jaidev. The attack, reportedly over past disputes, has raised serious concerns about security measures at the facility.

There were over 30 inmates present at the time of the attack, prompting police to investigate the lack of intervention by security personnel. Relatives of Aman are demanding prompt action against those responsible for the security lapse.

Police sources indicate that the deadly attack resulted from an old rivalry between the deceased and Jitender, escalated during their time in custody. Authorities have registered an FIR and are continuing their inquiries to avoid future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

South Africa’s economic growth hinges on energy efficiency, not just consumption

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025