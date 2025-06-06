Allegations Fly as Charge Sheet Submitted in Murshidabad Double Murder

The West Bengal Police filed a charge sheet against 13 individuals in connection to the violent double murder case of Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan Das in Murshidabad. This follows the communal unrest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The violence, from April 8 to 12, caused fatalities and extensive property damage, leading the Calcutta High Court to deploy Central Armed Forces for restoring peace. Detailed accounts of the attacks reveal brutality, including hacking with axes and cutting water supplies to exacerbate chaos.

A fact-finding report blamed local political figures, pointing out police inaction during the violence, resulting in massive property loss in Betbona village. The situation underscores the toll of civil unrest on communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)