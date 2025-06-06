Left Menu

Jury Drama Unfolds in Weinstein's Rape Trial

A juror in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial claims unfair treatment within the jury. Judge Curtis Farber declined the juror's dismissal, as no coercion was involved. Weinstein's retrial follows his 2020 conviction nullification. Prosecutors label Weinstein a serial predator, while defense argues consensual encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The trial of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is facing new hurdles as a juror has alleged mistreatment among jury members. Despite pleas to be excused, New York Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber declined to dismiss the juror, citing no legal grounds in the absence of coercion.

This development occurs during the second day of deliberations in Weinstein's retrial, initiated after his 2020 conviction for rape was overturned due to judicial errors. Weinstein continues to face serious allegations, with prosecutors painting him as a serial predator who lured women with false promises of career advancement.

Weinstein, already serving a 16-year sentence for a separate case in California, maintains his innocence, arguing that the encounters were consensual. His defense contends that the accusers lied about rape following unsuccessful attempts to further their careers through relationships with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

