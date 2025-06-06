Jury Drama Unfolds in Weinstein's Rape Trial

The trial of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is facing new hurdles as a juror has alleged mistreatment among jury members. Despite pleas to be excused, New York Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber declined to dismiss the juror, citing no legal grounds in the absence of coercion.

This development occurs during the second day of deliberations in Weinstein's retrial, initiated after his 2020 conviction for rape was overturned due to judicial errors. Weinstein continues to face serious allegations, with prosecutors painting him as a serial predator who lured women with false promises of career advancement.

Weinstein, already serving a 16-year sentence for a separate case in California, maintains his innocence, arguing that the encounters were consensual. His defense contends that the accusers lied about rape following unsuccessful attempts to further their careers through relationships with him.

