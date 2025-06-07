Deported Then Returned: Abrego Garcia's Legal Battle in Focus
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador, returns to the U.S. facing criminal charges. Allegedly involved in undocumented migrant transport, his case highlights disputes between Trump's administration and the judiciary. Critics cite his deportation as the administration's overreach. The Supreme Court has mandated his return.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 01:26 IST
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, erroneously deported from Maryland to El Salvador, is returning to the United States to confront criminal charges, according to sources.
Garcia faces allegations of transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S., with sealed charges lodged in Tennessee following his March deportation.
The Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his return, addressing discord between the executive and judiciary.
