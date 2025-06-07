Left Menu

Deported by Error: Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Controversial Return Amid Allegations

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported from the U.S. to El Salvador but has returned to face criminal charges. His case highlights tensions between government branches under Trump's administration. He's alleged to be involved in alien smuggling and illegal transport of firearms and narcotics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 02:04 IST
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported from the United States to El Salvador, has now returned to face serious criminal charges. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that he is accused of transporting illegal immigrants within the U.S. The case has spotlighted tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary.

The U.S. Supreme Court intervened, mandating that the Trump administration assist in Abrego Garcia's return. Justice Sonia Sotomayor voiced concerns over his arrest, which she described as 'warrantless.' Following an arrest warrant presented to Salvadoran officials, President Nayib Bukele agreed to Garcia's return.

Garcia faces accusations from a federal indictment in Tennessee, filed two months after his deportation, alleging his involvement in a smuggling ring over the past nine years. The accusations include the illegal transportation of firearms and narcotics. Garcia's lawyers deny allegations of gang membership and criticize Trump's immigration policies.

