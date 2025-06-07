Left Menu

Proud Boys Members File Lawsuit Over Capitol Riot Prosecutions

Five Proud Boys members, led by Enrique Tarrio, are suing over their prosecutions related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. The lawsuit, filed in Orlando federal court, claims constitutional rights violations, seeks significant damages, and states the men were unjustly held in pretrial detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:12 IST
Proud Boys Members File Lawsuit Over Capitol Riot Prosecutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Five members of the Proud Boys, including former chairman Enrique Tarrio, have filed a lawsuit in an Orlando federal court alleging wrongdoing in their legal prosecution connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

The suit claims their constitutional rights were breached, accusing authorities of insufficient probable cause for arrests and the creation of fake evidence.

The plaintiffs are seeking substantial compensatory and punitive damages, asserting their innocence in obstructing proceedings or inciting violence, as the U.S. Justice Department remains silent on the matter.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025