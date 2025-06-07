Proud Boys Members File Lawsuit Over Capitol Riot Prosecutions

Five members of the Proud Boys, including former chairman Enrique Tarrio, have filed a lawsuit in an Orlando federal court alleging wrongdoing in their legal prosecution connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

The suit claims their constitutional rights were breached, accusing authorities of insufficient probable cause for arrests and the creation of fake evidence.

The plaintiffs are seeking substantial compensatory and punitive damages, asserting their innocence in obstructing proceedings or inciting violence, as the U.S. Justice Department remains silent on the matter.