Left Menu

Judicial Resolve: Michigan Dispensary's Tip Dilemma Settled

A Michigan marijuana dispensary chain, Timber Cannabis, has agreed to pay $205,000 to settle accusations from employees about management withholding customer tips. The settlement, approved by U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman, benefits over 60 employees but admits no liability. Recreational marijuana use has been legal in Michigan since 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Michigan | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:47 IST
Judicial Resolve: Michigan Dispensary's Tip Dilemma Settled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant resolution, a Michigan marijuana dispensary chain, Timber Cannabis, has agreed to pay $205,000 to address allegations that management kept tips left by customers. The settlement was approved by U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman, who found the terms to be fair and appropriate.

The lawsuit, initiated by lead plaintiff and budtender Chad Underwood, claimed that management had begun taking tip money left by customers. Timber Cannabis, operating across seven locations, denied any violation of federal wage laws, yet more than 60 employees stand to benefit from the agreement.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan in 2018, allowing individuals aged 21 and older to partake. This settlement marks a notable step in addressing employee grievances within the state's budding cannabis industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025