Judicial Resolve: Michigan Dispensary's Tip Dilemma Settled

In a significant resolution, a Michigan marijuana dispensary chain, Timber Cannabis, has agreed to pay $205,000 to address allegations that management kept tips left by customers. The settlement was approved by U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman, who found the terms to be fair and appropriate.

The lawsuit, initiated by lead plaintiff and budtender Chad Underwood, claimed that management had begun taking tip money left by customers. Timber Cannabis, operating across seven locations, denied any violation of federal wage laws, yet more than 60 employees stand to benefit from the agreement.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan in 2018, allowing individuals aged 21 and older to partake. This settlement marks a notable step in addressing employee grievances within the state's budding cannabis industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)