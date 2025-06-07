Left Menu

U.S.-China Rare Earth Trade Resurgence

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume the flow of rare earth minerals and magnets to the United States. This marks significant progress in the ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries, as confirmed by Trump's remarks aboard Air Force One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 04:01 IST
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping consented to the resumption of rare earth minerals and magnets imports to the U.S. This agreement is a pivotal move in mending trade ties between the two economic giants.

When queried by a journalist aboard Air Force One about Xi's agreement, President Trump affirmed, stating, 'Yes, he did.' This announcement indicates notable headway in the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Trump further elaborated, mentioning that the progress on the China deal is extensive, hinting at possible alleviation of tensions that have overshadowed global markets in recent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

