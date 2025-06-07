U.S.-China Rare Earth Trade Resurgence
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume the flow of rare earth minerals and magnets to the United States. This marks significant progress in the ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries, as confirmed by Trump's remarks aboard Air Force One.
Trump further elaborated, mentioning that the progress on the China deal is extensive, hinting at possible alleviation of tensions that have overshadowed global markets in recent times.
