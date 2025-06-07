Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Trump Administration Wins in Controversial DOGE Cases

The Supreme Court favored the Trump administration in two pivotal cases impacting the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), permitting access to Social Security data and halting orders for DOGE's transparency. These victories follow a fallout with Elon Musk and controversy over the handling of Americans' private information.

The United States Supreme Court delivered two significant verdicts favoring the Trump administration on Friday, impacting the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. In one major decision, the court granted DOGE access to Social Security databases containing sensitive personal information of millions of American citizens.

Another ruling eased restrictions on public disclosure regarding DOGE's operations, which had been challenged by a government watchdog. This marks a continued support by the court's conservative majority for the Trump administration's agenda, despite strong dissent from the court's liberal justices.

The legal victories for DOGE come amidst tensions between President Trump and former collaborator Elon Musk. Critics, including Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, voice concerns over privacy risks to Americans by allowing DOGE widespread data access without demonstrating a pressing need and adhering to privacy safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

