Supreme Court Grants Trump Administration Wins in Controversial DOGE Cases

The United States Supreme Court delivered two significant verdicts favoring the Trump administration on Friday, impacting the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. In one major decision, the court granted DOGE access to Social Security databases containing sensitive personal information of millions of American citizens.
Another ruling eased restrictions on public disclosure regarding DOGE's operations, which had been challenged by a government watchdog. This marks a continued support by the court's conservative majority for the Trump administration's agenda, despite strong dissent from the court's liberal justices.
The legal victories for DOGE come amidst tensions between President Trump and former collaborator Elon Musk. Critics, including Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, voice concerns over privacy risks to Americans by allowing DOGE widespread data access without demonstrating a pressing need and adhering to privacy safeguards.
