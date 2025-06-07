A Controversial Comeback: Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Legal Battle

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador, has been flown back to the United States to face charges of transporting illegal immigrants, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi. His return has highlighted criticisms of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Appearing in federal court in Nashville, Abrego Garcia's arraignment is set for June 13. Until then, he remains in federal custody. The Trump administration accuses him of being an MS-13 member, claims his lawyers contest. If convicted, he faces deportation after his sentence.

The indictment by a federal grand jury ties Abrego Garcia to a smuggling ring transporting over a hundred immigrants. Although denying murder charges, if convicted, he could face severe penalties. Critics point to his case as indicative of mounting tensions between the administration and the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)