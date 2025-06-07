A Controversial Comeback: Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Legal Battle
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, mistakenly deported from Maryland, returns to the U.S. to face charges of transporting illegal immigrants. Accusations of being part of a smuggling ring and the MS-13 gang frame the charges, which his lawyers deny. His case underscores tensions between the judiciary and Trump's immigration policies.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador, has been flown back to the United States to face charges of transporting illegal immigrants, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi. His return has highlighted criticisms of the Trump administration's immigration policies.
Appearing in federal court in Nashville, Abrego Garcia's arraignment is set for June 13. Until then, he remains in federal custody. The Trump administration accuses him of being an MS-13 member, claims his lawyers contest. If convicted, he faces deportation after his sentence.
The indictment by a federal grand jury ties Abrego Garcia to a smuggling ring transporting over a hundred immigrants. Although denying murder charges, if convicted, he could face severe penalties. Critics point to his case as indicative of mounting tensions between the administration and the judiciary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Busts Canada-Linked International Drug Smuggling Ring
Federal Court Blocks Trump's Emergency Tariffs
Federal Court Reinstates Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Amid Legal Battle
International Smuggling Ring Uncovered: Pakistani Smuggler Linked to Yemeni Conflict
Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Ring