Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Smuggling Rings

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police have detained 10 individuals connected to two organized cross-border drug and arms smuggling operations. The arrests follow an intensive investigation revealing the accused's communication with Pakistan-based counterparts over social media, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The operation led to the seizure of 5.438 Kg of heroin, three sophisticated pistols, and 34 live cartridges, along with Rs 4500 in drug money. The findings underscore the scale of the smuggling networks operating through well-orchestrated channels that extend into Indian territory.

Authorities have lodged several FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. DGP Yadav emphasized ongoing efforts to probe further linkages in a bid to dismantle the extensive network entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)