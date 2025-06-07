Counterfeit Currency Bust: Two Arrested in Thane

Two individuals were taken into custody in Thane district, Maharashtra, after police discovered counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 1.08 lakh, authorities reported on Saturday.

Following a tip-off, law enforcement apprehended the suspects, Suparna Ramkrishna Manna and Suryadev Gopinath Gayen, in the Vinay Nagar locality of Mira Road on June 2, seizing 26 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination.

A subsequent search of the suspects' residence exposed an additional 190 counterfeit notes of the same denomination, alongside equipment such as a printer and reams of paper used in fabricating the fake currency. The duo now faces charges under section 178 and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.