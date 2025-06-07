Left Menu

Justice for Das Family: Charge Sheet Filed in Zafarabad Murders

The West Bengal Police have filed a charge sheet against 13 individuals involved in the father-son murders during communal violence in Murshidabad's Zafarabad in April. The violence was linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and resulted in multiple casualties and destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 09:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Police have filed a charge sheet in connection with the grisly double murder involving a father and son in Murshidabad's Zafarabad region. This incident forms part of the larger communal violence that erupted in April over the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The tragic deaths of Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan Das occurred amidst a streak of unrest from April 8 to 12, during which communal tensions escalated, resulting in several fatalities and extensive property damage. The brutal violence forced numerous residents to flee.

The presented charge sheet, finalized within 55 days, accuses 13 individuals, while over 300 arrests have been made related to the surge of over 60 FIRs in connection to the riots. A fact-finding team highlighted failures in the local police response, pointing fingers at political figures potentially involved in orchestrating the violence.

