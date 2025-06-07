Delhi Police Enhance Security for Peaceful Eid Celebrations

The Delhi Police have ramped up security measures across the national capital in preparation for Eid ul-Azha celebrations. An official confirmed that the move aims to maintain law and order throughout the festivities.

Comprehensive deployments include the Rapid Action Force, paramilitary troops, and local police units stationed in sensitive regions. Several check posts are operational, and electronic surveillance is heightened to detect any suspicious behavior.

The Delhi Traffic Police are also actively managing the flow of vehicles to prevent congestion during the festival. In collaboration with community leaders, police are ensuring that Eid celebrations proceed in a peaceful and secure manner.