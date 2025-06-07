Manawatū Tararua Highway to Open, Restoring Key Link Across Ruahine Ranges

After years of anticipation and intensive engineering work, a major infrastructure milestone in New Zealand’s North Island is set to be realized as the Manawatū Tararua Highway officially opens to traffic during the week of 9 June 2025. The new 11.5-kilometre route between Ashhurst and Woodville replaces the former State Highway 3 through the Manawatū Gorge, which was closed in April 2017 following repeated landslides and geotechnical instability.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced the opening, hailing it as a significant step forward for transport efficiency, road safety, and regional economic development. “This is more than just a new road,” said Bishop. “It provides a vital link for freight operators and businesses throughout the lower and central North Island, which will encourage travel and support economic growth for the region.”

A Critical Artery for the Lower North Island

The Manawatū Gorge was once the primary east-west road connection across the Ruahine Ranges, linking the Manawatū region to Hawke’s Bay and the wider Tararua District. Its closure left a major gap in the national transport network, forcing commuters and freight carriers onto long detour routes such as the Saddle Road and Pahīatua Track—both of which struggled to accommodate the diverted volume of vehicles.

The new four-lane highway includes a central flexible median barrier to improve safety and is designed to handle up to 9,000 vehicles per day, 10% of which are expected to be heavy vehicles. Travel time through the new corridor will be slashed to 10–12 minutes, compared to the 20–25 minutes it currently takes via the detour routes.

Engineering Marvel in a Challenging Landscape

Constructing the Manawatū Tararua Highway presented formidable challenges, requiring extensive earthworks in a geologically unstable area. The route features six bridges, including two landmark structures each stretching more than 300 metres in length, to navigate river valleys and ensure consistent elevation for heavy freight.

Engineers implemented advanced erosion control and slip prevention measures, including reinforced slopes, stormwater management systems, and innovative earth-retaining designs. These efforts aim to safeguard the highway’s long-term resilience in an area historically prone to landslides.

The total cost of the project now stands at NZD 824.1 million, a figure that reflects not only the complexity of the terrain but also the scale of infrastructure needed to ensure safety and reliability.

A Long-Awaited Relief for Communities and Commerce

Local communities and freight industries have long awaited the new highway, which restores a direct and dependable connection between regional centres and ports. The new link is expected to enhance freight efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, and promote regional integration for businesses in Palmerston North, Napier, Hastings, and the wider Manawatū-Whanganui and Hawke’s Bay regions.

Minister Bishop acknowledged the patience of those affected during the lengthy detour period. “I want to thank the truckies, motorists, and local residents who’ve been so patient through these works, and the NZTA contractors who’ve worked hard to get this project completed,” he said.

The Road Ahead: A Foundation for Future Growth

While the new highway marks the end of a major construction effort, it also serves as the foundation for future infrastructure development in the region. The new corridor is expected to attract investment, boost tourism, and contribute to regional resilience by providing a modern, efficient, and safe connection across a historically fragile area.

This opening is also part of the broader national infrastructure vision—aligning with government goals to improve connectivity, reduce transport-related emissions, and support a more productive economy.

A New Era of Connectivity

As traffic begins to flow through the Manawatū Tararua Highway, New Zealand turns the page on nearly a decade of disruption following the closure of the Manawatū Gorge route. With the new highway offering improved safety, reduced travel time, and renewed access between regions, it stands as a testament to the country’s commitment to overcoming geographical and engineering challenges in the name of progress.