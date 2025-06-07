CCPA Cracks Down on E-commerce 'Dark Patterns'

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a directive for e-commerce platforms to conduct self-audits targeting 'dark patterns'—deceptive design elements that mislead consumers. This initiative, as announced by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, demands attention within three months to eliminate these practices.

The CCPA is urging platforms to verify their operations against such unethical designs, including false urgency alerts and hidden costs. The government has already notified the presence of such dark patterns and is actively working with stakeholders to ensure compliance.

By encouraging platforms to provide self-declarations of compliance, the CCPA aims to bolster consumer trust and establish a fairer digital market environment. This move is part of a broader strategy to reinforce consumer protection amidst the rapid expansion of online commerce in India.