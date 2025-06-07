Left Menu

Bold March: WorldPride Defies LGBTQ+ Rollbacks in D.C.

The WorldPride parade will showcase LGBTQ+ pride and defiance against policies restricting rights under President Trump. The march near the White House, followed by a rally at the Lincoln Memorial, underscores ongoing struggles for equality amid measures that some see as setbacks for the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:32 IST
LGBTQ+ individuals globally are set to march in Washington, D.C., as part of WorldPride celebrations, in a demonstration of resistance to President Trump's policies perceived as anti-queer.

The parade, nearing the White House, coincides with a planned rally at the historic Lincoln Memorial, linking modern LGBTQ+ civil rights efforts to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.'s eloquence on justice. The Trump administration's recent interventions seek to limit transgender rights and withdraw anti-discrimination measures, polarizing opinions on diversity initiatives.

While claiming inclusivity, the Trump administration cites protective measures for women. Event organizers, however, remain unaware of any planned counter-protests as security measures around venues engender mixed reactions among advocates, wishing to celebrate significant cultural landmarks like Dupont Circle.

