Controversial Pardon Sparks Investigative Probe in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has launched a police investigation into the release of W.H. Athula Tilakaratne from Anuradhapura Prison under a questionable presidential pardon.

The Presidential Secretariat noted a potential serious irregularity after Tilakaratne received pardons despite not being on the approved list of 388 inmates for amnesty during Vesak 2025.

The opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, raised concerns about the dubious circumstances surrounding this recent pardon, amid previous rulings reversing similar pardons by past presidents.

