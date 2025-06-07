Controversial Pardon Sparks Investigative Probe in Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has ordered a police investigation into the unauthorized release of a convict, W.H. Athula Tilakaratne, from Anuradhapura Prison under a purported presidential pardon. This action has prompted opposition concern and highlights past issues with pardons in Sri Lanka.
The Presidential Secretariat noted a potential serious irregularity after Tilakaratne received pardons despite not being on the approved list of 388 inmates for amnesty during Vesak 2025.
The opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, raised concerns about the dubious circumstances surrounding this recent pardon, amid previous rulings reversing similar pardons by past presidents.
