In a surprising development, Ukraine has delayed the planned exchange of prisoners and acceptance of fallen soldiers' bodies, with no clear timeframe set for resumption, according to Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky.

During peace negotiations in Istanbul, the countries agreed to exchange prisoners, prioritizing the youngest and most severely wounded, and to repatriate the bodies of 12,000 fallen soldiers. Russia initiated operations to return over 6,000 bodies and listed 640 prisoners for exchange, but Ukraine has not arrived at the exchange point.

Despite Russia's preparedness and invitation to international media to witness the process, Ukrainian officials did not respond to requests for comment. Medinsky stressed the importance of adhering to agreed schedules and urged Ukraine to proceed with exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)