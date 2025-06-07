Ukraine's Sudden Halt in Prisoner Exchange Sparks Concerns
Ukraine has indefinitely postponed prisoner exchanges and the acceptance of soldiers' bodies, as disclosed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky. Following peace talks in Istanbul, an agreement was made for exchanges and repatriation of bodies. Despite Russia's readiness, exchanges were stalled due to Ukraine's absence.
In a surprising development, Ukraine has delayed the planned exchange of prisoners and acceptance of fallen soldiers' bodies, with no clear timeframe set for resumption, according to Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky.
During peace negotiations in Istanbul, the countries agreed to exchange prisoners, prioritizing the youngest and most severely wounded, and to repatriate the bodies of 12,000 fallen soldiers. Russia initiated operations to return over 6,000 bodies and listed 640 prisoners for exchange, but Ukraine has not arrived at the exchange point.
Despite Russia's preparedness and invitation to international media to witness the process, Ukrainian officials did not respond to requests for comment. Medinsky stressed the importance of adhering to agreed schedules and urged Ukraine to proceed with exchanges.
