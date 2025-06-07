India's Mortality Rates Return to Pre-Pandemic Trends After Severe COVID Impact

In a notable demographic shift, India registered a decline in death rates for 2022, bringing them closer to pre-pandemic norms. According to the Civil Registration System (CRS), reported deaths stood at 86.5 lakh, marking a 15% decrease from the COVID-affected year of 2021.

The office of the Registrar General of India highlighted that deaths surged to 1.02 crore in 2021, whereas 2022 mirrored more typical figures last seen before the pandemic's onset. A total of 5.26 lakh COVID-related deaths were reported by mid-2022, sparking disparities with the WHO's estimates.

The year also saw a 5% increase in registered births, reaching 2.54 crore, with major states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra making substantial contributions to this rise. Meanwhile, disputes linger over the WHO's COVID mortality figures, with government objections on the data's accuracy.