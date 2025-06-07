Left Menu

Barbaric Crime: Delhi Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment

A Delhi court sentenced Mohammed Moi to life imprisonment for the attempted murder and kidnapping of a seven-year-old child, emphasizing the brutal nature of the crime. The court rejected leniency due to the convict's financial situation, and ordered compensation for the victim's ongoing trauma.

  • India

A Delhi court has sentenced Mohammed Moi, also known as Mohit, to life imprisonment for the heinous crime of kidnapping and attempting to murder a seven-year-old child. The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat, underscored the 'barbaric mentality' displayed by the convict in committing this brutal act.

The incident dates back to 2017, wherein Moi inflicted multiple blade cuts on the minor's body and delivered severe stone blows to the child's head, leaving him in a dire state. Despite eight years passing since the incident, the victim still remains apprehensive and was visibly distressed during court proceedings.

The court dismissed any plea for leniency based on Mohammed Moi's economic hardship and future prospects for his children. Additionally, it directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide suitable compensation to the child for the prolonged mental trauma and fear endured since the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

