TMC Calls Out Modi: A Credit Debate Over Chenab Rail Bridge

In a political row, leaders from the Trinamool Congress have sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to credit former governments over the construction of the Chenab rail bridge.

The leaders, including Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose, asserted that while Modi raised the flag at the bridge's inauguration, pivotal contributions by former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, as well as during Mamata Banerjee's tenure as railway minister, were overlooked.

They emphasized that Banerjee had significant involvement, declaring the project of national interest, approving it, and establishing essential infrastructure like a bridge factory and engineering institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)