TMC Calls Out Modi: A Credit Debate Over Chenab Rail Bridge

Trinamool Congress leaders criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not acknowledging prior contributions to the Chenab rail bridge. They emphasized the roles of former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, and former Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee in sanctioning and progressing the project, challenging Modi's credit claim at the inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a political row, leaders from the Trinamool Congress have sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to credit former governments over the construction of the Chenab rail bridge.

The leaders, including Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose, asserted that while Modi raised the flag at the bridge's inauguration, pivotal contributions by former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, as well as during Mamata Banerjee's tenure as railway minister, were overlooked.

They emphasized that Banerjee had significant involvement, declaring the project of national interest, approving it, and establishing essential infrastructure like a bridge factory and engineering institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

