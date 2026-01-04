Banner Disputes Ignite Violent Clashes Ahead of Statue Inauguration
Violent clashes erupted in Avambhavi over disputes concerning banners and buntings, leading to stone-pelting and firing. Police arrested 26 individuals from Congress and BJP affiliations, and the investigation is ongoing. The violence precedes a statue inauguration, allegedly targeting BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy.
- India
Violent clashes unfolded in the Avambhavi area on January 1, prompted by disputes over banners and buntings before the inauguration of a Maharshi Valmiki statue on January 3 near Valmiki Circle.
The confrontations, linked to political rivalry and involving stone-pelting and gunfire, resulted in at least one death and injuries to several others. Police swiftly responded, arresting 26 individuals, including workers from the Congress and BJP.
The investigation continues to uncover individual roles and potential further involvement in the violence, which allegedly targeted BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy during the conflict.
