Left Menu

Banner Disputes Ignite Violent Clashes Ahead of Statue Inauguration

Violent clashes erupted in Avambhavi over disputes concerning banners and buntings, leading to stone-pelting and firing. Police arrested 26 individuals from Congress and BJP affiliations, and the investigation is ongoing. The violence precedes a statue inauguration, allegedly targeting BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballari(Ktk) | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:35 IST
Banner Disputes Ignite Violent Clashes Ahead of Statue Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violent clashes unfolded in the Avambhavi area on January 1, prompted by disputes over banners and buntings before the inauguration of a Maharshi Valmiki statue on January 3 near Valmiki Circle.

The confrontations, linked to political rivalry and involving stone-pelting and gunfire, resulted in at least one death and injuries to several others. Police swiftly responded, arresting 26 individuals, including workers from the Congress and BJP.

The investigation continues to uncover individual roles and potential further involvement in the violence, which allegedly targeted BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy during the conflict.

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Corruption: Satam vs Thackeray

Allegations of Corruption: Satam vs Thackeray

 India
2
Mamata writes to CEC expressing concerns over alleged irregularities, procedural violations, administrative lapses during SIR in Bengal.

Mamata writes to CEC expressing concerns over alleged irregularities, proced...

 India
3
Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

 India
4
Agustina Gorzelany's Winning Strike Secures Victory for Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Agustina Gorzelany's Winning Strike Secures Victory for Shrachi Bengal Tiger...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026