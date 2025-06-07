Left Menu

Citizenship Clash: The American Samoan Voting Struggle in Alaska

Eleven American Samoans in Alaska face legal charges for attempting to vote, highlighting ambiguities in U.S. citizenship rights for American Samoa natives. Born in a U.S. territory, they are non-citizens and cannot vote. Cases spark discussions on birthright citizenship as some Alaska residents seek to redefine these rights.

  United States

In a small Alaskan town, 11 American Samoans are at the center of a legal controversy due to charges filed against them for trying to vote. These individuals, despite being born on U.S. soil, do not hold automatic citizenship, spotlighting an ongoing debate on birthright citizenship for American Samoan natives.

The accused, ranging from their 20s to 60s, believed they had voting rights. However, U.S. laws dictate that birthright citizenship does not extend to American Samoa, causing a complicated intersection of legal and cultural issues, with many Samoans traditionally resisting full U.S. citizenship to protect cultural practices.

This legal battle comes amid broader national conversations instigated by former President Trump's proposal to redefine birthright citizenship. Local efforts, led by Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen in Congress, aim to simplify the path to citizenship for American Samoans, although many within the territory remain divided on accepting automatic U.S. citizenship.

