Sikhs Rally for Religious Freedom: Addressing the Kirpan Controversy in UAE

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has made a fervent appeal to India's External Affairs Minister, urging dialogue with the UAE government regarding the religious significance of the kirpan for Sikhs. This comes after a controversial advisory restricting sharp objects, impacting Sikhs' religious practices.

The Bathinda MP's letter follows incidents where Sikhs faced detention in the UAE, including an elderly man's recent ordeal in Abu Dhabi for wearing a kirpan. These incidents have raised concerns about the erosion of religious freedom for minorities in the region.

Underscoring the kirpan's spiritual importance, Badal proposed that a high-level delegation engage with UAE authorities to better understand Sikh faith practices, emphasizing the kirpan's role in symbolizing justice and protection rather than aggression.