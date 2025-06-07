Sikhs Rally for Religious Freedom: Addressing the Kirpan Controversy in UAE
Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a senior leader, urges India's External Affairs Minister to discuss with UAE authorities the religious significance of the Sikhs' kirpan, amid distress over restrictions. The letter emphasizes the need for religious freedom and proposes delegations to highlight Sikh articles of faith to UAE officials.
- Country:
- India
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has made a fervent appeal to India's External Affairs Minister, urging dialogue with the UAE government regarding the religious significance of the kirpan for Sikhs. This comes after a controversial advisory restricting sharp objects, impacting Sikhs' religious practices.
The Bathinda MP's letter follows incidents where Sikhs faced detention in the UAE, including an elderly man's recent ordeal in Abu Dhabi for wearing a kirpan. These incidents have raised concerns about the erosion of religious freedom for minorities in the region.
Underscoring the kirpan's spiritual importance, Badal proposed that a high-level delegation engage with UAE authorities to better understand Sikh faith practices, emphasizing the kirpan's role in symbolizing justice and protection rather than aggression.
ALSO READ
Keshav Prasad Maurya's Sharp Critique of Congress Leadership
Tamannah Bhatia's Appointment as KSDL Ambassador Sparks Debate
Protests Erupt Over Tamannah Bhatia's Ambassadorship for KSDL: A Brand Controversy
India's Global Crusade Against Terrorism: Uniting Nations, Exposing Vile Handlers
Poshan Abhiyaan: A Crusade for a Healthier India