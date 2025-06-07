Left Menu

Sikhs Rally for Religious Freedom: Addressing the Kirpan Controversy in UAE

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a senior leader, urges India's External Affairs Minister to discuss with UAE authorities the religious significance of the Sikhs' kirpan, amid distress over restrictions. The letter emphasizes the need for religious freedom and proposes delegations to highlight Sikh articles of faith to UAE officials.

Updated: 07-06-2025 20:12 IST
Sikhs Rally for Religious Freedom: Addressing the Kirpan Controversy in UAE
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has made a fervent appeal to India's External Affairs Minister, urging dialogue with the UAE government regarding the religious significance of the kirpan for Sikhs. This comes after a controversial advisory restricting sharp objects, impacting Sikhs' religious practices.

The Bathinda MP's letter follows incidents where Sikhs faced detention in the UAE, including an elderly man's recent ordeal in Abu Dhabi for wearing a kirpan. These incidents have raised concerns about the erosion of religious freedom for minorities in the region.

Underscoring the kirpan's spiritual importance, Badal proposed that a high-level delegation engage with UAE authorities to better understand Sikh faith practices, emphasizing the kirpan's role in symbolizing justice and protection rather than aggression.

