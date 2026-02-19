Left Menu

Shifting Allegiances: BJP's Bishnu Prasad Sharma Joins TMC, Stirring Gorkhaland Politics

BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma has defected to TMC, creating political waves in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections. His shift highlights the Gorkhaland issue's prominence, weakening BJP's seat count and potentially influencing upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, as regional aspirations and leadership dynamics continue to drive hill politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:01 IST
Shifting Allegiances: BJP's Bishnu Prasad Sharma Joins TMC, Stirring Gorkhaland Politics
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma officially joined the TMC, intensifying the dynamics in West Bengal's political landscape. This move comes just two months before the 2026 assembly elections and has sent ripples through the Darjeeling Hills.

Sharma, a key Gorkha leader from Kurseong, turned his back on the BJP due to unmet promises over the contentious Gorkhaland issue. The defection reduces BJP's legislative strength and could influence the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, highlighting the intricate interplay of regional aspirations and central politics.

While Sharma's shift symbolizes internal discord within the BJP, political observers suggest its immediate impact might be limited. However, it underscores TMC's strategic gains in the hills, projecting fractures in what has been a BJP stronghold in recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026