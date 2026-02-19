Shifting Allegiances: BJP's Bishnu Prasad Sharma Joins TMC, Stirring Gorkhaland Politics

In a significant political development, BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma officially joined the TMC, intensifying the dynamics in West Bengal's political landscape. This move comes just two months before the 2026 assembly elections and has sent ripples through the Darjeeling Hills.

Sharma, a key Gorkha leader from Kurseong, turned his back on the BJP due to unmet promises over the contentious Gorkhaland issue. The defection reduces BJP's legislative strength and could influence the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, highlighting the intricate interplay of regional aspirations and central politics.

While Sharma's shift symbolizes internal discord within the BJP, political observers suggest its immediate impact might be limited. However, it underscores TMC's strategic gains in the hills, projecting fractures in what has been a BJP stronghold in recent elections.

