Left Menu

Bollywood Actor Dino Morea Involved in Rs 65 Crore Mithi River Scam Investigation

Actor Dino Morea and several others have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. Investigations reveal collusion and manipulation of tenders by BMC officials, causing financial losses to the public exchequer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:41 IST
Bollywood Actor Dino Morea Involved in Rs 65 Crore Mithi River Scam Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino Rocco Morea are reportedly among those summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of an ongoing investigation into a Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. Sources indicate that the agency has seized cash and deposits worth over Rs 1.25 crore after conducting extensive raids at 18 locations across Mumbai and parts of Kerala.

The inquiry involves several Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and contractors, amidst allegations of manipulating tenders to benefit certain machinery suppliers. The ED believes a cartel was formed, leading to inflated payments for desilting works, ultimately inflicting financial damage on the public exchequer. Dino Morea is considered a close associate of Ketan Kadam, an arrested middleman linked to the case.

The roots of this money laundering investigation lie in a Mumbai Police economic offences wing FIR filed against several individuals, including civic officials, for the desilting contract scam from 2017-2023. The implicated parties allegedly generated fraudulent bills and concealed undue financial gains through shell companies. This case highlights the need for stricter oversight of civic contracts to prevent such fraudulent activities.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025