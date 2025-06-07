Bollywood Actor Dino Morea Involved in Rs 65 Crore Mithi River Scam Investigation

Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino Rocco Morea are reportedly among those summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of an ongoing investigation into a Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. Sources indicate that the agency has seized cash and deposits worth over Rs 1.25 crore after conducting extensive raids at 18 locations across Mumbai and parts of Kerala.

The inquiry involves several Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and contractors, amidst allegations of manipulating tenders to benefit certain machinery suppliers. The ED believes a cartel was formed, leading to inflated payments for desilting works, ultimately inflicting financial damage on the public exchequer. Dino Morea is considered a close associate of Ketan Kadam, an arrested middleman linked to the case.

The roots of this money laundering investigation lie in a Mumbai Police economic offences wing FIR filed against several individuals, including civic officials, for the desilting contract scam from 2017-2023. The implicated parties allegedly generated fraudulent bills and concealed undue financial gains through shell companies. This case highlights the need for stricter oversight of civic contracts to prevent such fraudulent activities.