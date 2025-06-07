Left Menu

Arrest in Fake Aadhaar Card Scandal Near India-Nepal Border

A man named Asraful has been arrested in Bihar's Kishanganj district for allegedly producing fake Aadhaar cards. The police conducted a raid based on a tip-off and seized numerous electronic devices and fake IDs from a premises. Efforts are ongoing to locate his alleged associates.

  • India

A major breakthrough in an illegal identification racket has been made in Bihar's Kishanganj district, where a man named Asraful was arrested for allegedly fabricating fake Aadhaar cards. The arrest took place following a tip-off that led police to a location in the Gilhabar area.

Authorities discovered several electronic devices along with a significant number of counterfeit Aadhaar cards at the scene. Asraful, during police interrogation, named two accomplices, Jamal and Pankaj, who are suspected of helping him target residents near the India-Nepal border.

The operation unveiled a network aiming to provide fake identification to individuals in the bordering region. Police are actively searching for the other suspects involved in this illicit act.

