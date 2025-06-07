Arrest in Fake Aadhaar Card Scandal Near India-Nepal Border
A major breakthrough in an illegal identification racket has been made in Bihar's Kishanganj district, where a man named Asraful was arrested for allegedly fabricating fake Aadhaar cards. The arrest took place following a tip-off that led police to a location in the Gilhabar area.
Authorities discovered several electronic devices along with a significant number of counterfeit Aadhaar cards at the scene. Asraful, during police interrogation, named two accomplices, Jamal and Pankaj, who are suspected of helping him target residents near the India-Nepal border.
The operation unveiled a network aiming to provide fake identification to individuals in the bordering region. Police are actively searching for the other suspects involved in this illicit act.