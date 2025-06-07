Left Menu

Punjab's Water Battle: Court Upholds Order to Release Water to Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed Punjab's plea to recall its order directing the release of water to Haryana. Punjab alleged concealment of facts by Haryana and others, but the court found no merit in these claims. The water dispute raises significant regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court stood firm in its decision, rejecting the Punjab government's request to modify a previous order mandating the release of water to Haryana. Punjab's plea, rooted in allegations of concealed facts by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and Haryana, failed to convince the division bench.

On May 6, the court had initially instructed Punjab to adhere to a meeting resolution chaired by the Union Home Secretary, directing the release of additional water to Haryana. Despite Punjab's arguments citing concealed communications and procedural missteps, the bench found insufficient evidence to support these claims.

This legal ruling perpetuates the water-sharing conflict between the two states, a long-standing issue marked by regional tensions and political intricacies, as Punjab continues to challenge the equitable distribution of water resources.

