Justice Department's Unanticipated Move: Deportation Debacle

The U.S. Department of Justice, not President Trump, decided to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S. amidst immigration crackdown criticism. Abrego Garcia faces charges of illegal immigrant transport and is accused of MS-13 affiliation. He was previously deported despite a judge's order against it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:48 IST
The Department of Justice, rather than President Donald Trump, was responsible for the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S., as stated by Trump on Saturday. The decision attracted attention from critics of the administration's immigration policies, who viewed it as ignoring civil liberties.

Abrego Garcia, once deported to El Salvador from Maryland, faces charges of illegal immigrant transport. Despite accusations by the Trump administration of gang affiliations, his legal team disputes these claims. Trump acknowledged the Justice Department's decision to bring him back and distanced himself from personal involvement in the case.

Abrego Garcia appeared in a Nashville federal court and will remain in custody until his arraignment. If found guilty, he faces deportation back to El Salvador post-sentence. The case highlights tensions between judicial immigration rulings and executive actions in sensitive deportation issues.

