Manipur Shuts Down Internet Amid Rising Tensions

In a decisive move to tackle rising tensions, the Manipur government has ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services across five valley districts, effective from 11.45 pm on Saturday. This preemptive action aims to curb potential unrest fueled by the spread of incendiary online content.

The districts affected include Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. In an official statement, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar justified the suspension, citing concerns that anti-social elements could exploit social media to incite public disorder through provocative imagery and messages.

This government directive follows widespread protests in Imphal East and Imphal West, triggered by the recent arrest of a leader associated with the Meitei outfit, Arambai Tenggol. Authorities warn that violators of this order will face legal consequences amidst this ex-parte decision due to the emergent situation.