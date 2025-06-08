Left Menu

Supreme Court's Silence: Unyielding Magazine Ban Spurs Controversy

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge against Washington, D.C.’s ban on large-capacity gun magazines. This decision supports a lower court's ruling, maintaining restrictions on ammunition-feeding devices over ten rounds. Critics argue this infringes the Second Amendment, pushing ongoing debates around gun rights and legislative influence.

Updated: 08-06-2025 05:27 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear a challenge concerning the legality of Washington, D.C.'s ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines. This decision upholds a previous ruling that validates the city's restrictions on magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds.

The challengers' arguments, which claimed the magazine ban violates the Second Amendment, were rejected, marking another chapter in the continuing national debate over gun rights and regulations. This outcome affirms the Democratic-led city governance's position on tighter control of firearm accessories.

As tensions over gun laws persist, the ruling highlights the court's cautious stance amidst mounting pressures for expansive judicial interpretations of Second Amendment rights, particularly in politically charged environments like Washington, D.C.

