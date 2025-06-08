Tragic Loss: Suspicious Death of Minor Girl in Delhi

Tragedy struck Nehru Vihar in northeast Delhi as a minor girl succumbed under suspicious circumstances, police said. Initial medical assessments point towards a sexual assault.

The incident came to light after a PCR alert led Dayalpur police to Gali No. 2, where it was discovered that the girl had been transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by her father. Despite their efforts, doctors declared her deceased upon arrival.

Injury marks observed on the girl's face prompted law enforcement to suspect foul play, leading to the registration of a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Investigative teams are now actively gathering evidence and hunting for the suspect.