Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Suspicious Death of Minor Girl in Delhi

A young girl died under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Nehru Vihar, with initial investigations suggesting sexual assault. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, while multiple teams are working to gather evidence and identify the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:32 IST
Tragic Loss: Suspicious Death of Minor Girl in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Nehru Vihar in northeast Delhi as a minor girl succumbed under suspicious circumstances, police said. Initial medical assessments point towards a sexual assault.

The incident came to light after a PCR alert led Dayalpur police to Gali No. 2, where it was discovered that the girl had been transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by her father. Despite their efforts, doctors declared her deceased upon arrival.

Injury marks observed on the girl's face prompted law enforcement to suspect foul play, leading to the registration of a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Investigative teams are now actively gathering evidence and hunting for the suspect.

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025