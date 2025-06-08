Tragic Loss: Suspicious Death of Minor Girl in Delhi
A young girl died under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Nehru Vihar, with initial investigations suggesting sexual assault. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, while multiple teams are working to gather evidence and identify the suspect.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck Nehru Vihar in northeast Delhi as a minor girl succumbed under suspicious circumstances, police said. Initial medical assessments point towards a sexual assault.
The incident came to light after a PCR alert led Dayalpur police to Gali No. 2, where it was discovered that the girl had been transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by her father. Despite their efforts, doctors declared her deceased upon arrival.
Injury marks observed on the girl's face prompted law enforcement to suspect foul play, leading to the registration of a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Investigative teams are now actively gathering evidence and hunting for the suspect.
ALSO READ
Anticipatory Bail Granted: Conflicting Testimonies in Delhi Sexual Assault Case
Swift Justice: Tamil Nadu's Efficient Handling of Sexual Assault Case
Varsity student sexual assault case: Prosecution has proved case beyond reasonable doubt, says Mahila Court in Chennai.
Justice Delivered: Mahila Court Convicts Accused in High-Profile Sexual Assault Case
Court Finds Biriyani Vendor Guilty in Sensational Sexual Assault Case