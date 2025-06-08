Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe's Fight for Life: A Political Attack Shakes the Nation

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a rising political figure, is in critical condition following a shooting at a campaign event in Bogota on Saturday. The incident has galvanized nationwide attention and spurred a high-profile investigation ordered by President Gustavo Petro.

The 39-year-old senator, affiliated with the conservative Democratic Center party, was targeted during his 2026 presidential campaign. Authorities have arrested a minor in connection to the attack, sparking concerns about broader conspiracies and lapses in security measures.

Uribe's family, already marked by a history of political violence, remains hopeful as the senator battles for his life. The Colombian government has condemned the attack, announcing a significant reward for information as it seeks to uncover those responsible for this violent act.

(With inputs from agencies.)