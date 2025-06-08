Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Hamas Target in Syria

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it targeted a Hamas member in Mazraat Beit Jin, a southern Syrian region. Following Israel's first airstrikes in nearly a month, this marks an escalation in hostilities between the two sides.

After the firing of two projectiles towards Israel, the Israeli military retaliated by hitting government weapons under Syria's new leadership. Defense Minister Israel Katz placed responsibility on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, casting blame for the aggression.

A little-known faction, the 'Martyr Muhammad Deif Brigades,' allegedly took responsibility for the projectile attacks, referencing the meager-known Hamas military leader fatally struck in 2024. While Israel and Syria recently engaged in talks to reduce hostility, the path to diplomacy remains fraught with challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)