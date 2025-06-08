Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Hamas Target in Syria
The Israeli military has conducted a strike against a Hamas member in southern Syria, following an airstrike after projectiles were fired at Israel. Syria's President is held accountable by Israel. A group named 'Martyr Muhammad Deif Brigades' claimed responsibility for the shelling, but this remains unverified.
The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it targeted a Hamas member in Mazraat Beit Jin, a southern Syrian region. Following Israel's first airstrikes in nearly a month, this marks an escalation in hostilities between the two sides.
After the firing of two projectiles towards Israel, the Israeli military retaliated by hitting government weapons under Syria's new leadership. Defense Minister Israel Katz placed responsibility on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, casting blame for the aggression.
A little-known faction, the 'Martyr Muhammad Deif Brigades,' allegedly took responsibility for the projectile attacks, referencing the meager-known Hamas military leader fatally struck in 2024. While Israel and Syria recently engaged in talks to reduce hostility, the path to diplomacy remains fraught with challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Syria
- Hamas
- military
- strike
- Mazraat Beit Jin
- projectiles
- retaliation
- Middle East
- conflict
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Wildlife Activist Among Four Killed in Jaisalmer Collision
Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes and Prisoner Exchange Shape War's Landscape
Moscow says Russia and Ukraine have swapped hundreds more prisoners, hours after a mass strike on Kyiv, reports AP.
Operation Sindoor: India’s Symbolic Strike Against Terrorism
Bird Flu Strikes Gorakhpur Zoo: Urgent Measures Taken as Infections Spread