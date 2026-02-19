Left Menu

Argentina Faces Major Strike Amid Controversial Labor Reform Vote

Argentina's Congress is set to vote on a controversial labor reform pushed by President Javier Milei. Unions oppose the reform, leading to a nationwide strike affecting transport, public sectors, and disrupting grain exports. The bill aims to attract investment but threatens long-standing worker rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's lower house of Congress is poised to vote on a contentious labor reform championed by libertarian President Javier Milei, amidst a nationwide strike led by unions angered by the proposed changes.

Critics, including Argentina's largest union CGT, argue the reform jeopardizes fundamental worker protections, inciting a 24-hour strike that disrupted transport, public services, and caused significant flight cancellations. The strike also halted operations at major export hubs, affecting vital agricultural shipments.

The government defends the bill, which has garnered Senate approval, claiming it will boost investments and formal employment. It proposes limits on strike rights and adjusted severance pay, but faces strong opposition. Investors closely watch the outcome to gauge Milei's influence in advancing his free-market policies.

