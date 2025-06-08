Trapped Aid: Humanitarian Hubs Under Fire in Gaza
At least four Palestinians were killed and others injured by Israeli fire near aid hubs in Gaza, where desperate civilians gather for food. Israeli military claims the victims were warning shots targets. Aid access remains a point of contention, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis amid ongoing conflict.
Tragic scenes unfolded in Gaza as Israeli fire killed at least four people near an aid distribution point, eyewitnesses reported. The victims were among those desperately seeking food in the conflict-ravaged region, only to be met with violence.
Israel's military justified its actions, stating it fired warning shots at individuals it deemed suspicious, despite criticism for targeting civilians. The deadly incidents highlight the chronic risks faced by Palestinians navigating the precarious path to humanitarian aid.
The Gaza humanitarian crisis intensifies as access to aid hubs, controlled by an Israeli and US-backed group, remains fraught with danger. Human rights advocates call for urgent international intervention to address food insecurity exacerbated by the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
