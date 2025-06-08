Triumphant Capture: Wanted Criminals Arrested by Punjab Police

In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Gangster Task Force, in collaboration with the Muktsar Police, successfully arrested three notorious criminals, officials announced on Sunday.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Billa, Vikasdeep Singh, and Lovepreet Singh, were in possession of firearms and a substantial quantity of heroin, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The trio, one of whom was a fugitive linked to a previous case in Malout, and the others being sought after in a case in Sri Muktsar Sahib, were reportedly plotting to eliminate a rival, as suggested by preliminary investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)