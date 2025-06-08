Left Menu

Triumphant Capture: Wanted Criminals Arrested by Punjab Police

Three wanted criminals, Gaurav Kumar alias Billa, Vikasdeep Singh, and Lovepreet Singh, were apprehended by Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force and Muktsar Police. They seized weapons and heroin from the suspects, who were allegedly planning a murder. The arrests highlight effective law enforcement in the region.

In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Gangster Task Force, in collaboration with the Muktsar Police, successfully arrested three notorious criminals, officials announced on Sunday.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Billa, Vikasdeep Singh, and Lovepreet Singh, were in possession of firearms and a substantial quantity of heroin, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The trio, one of whom was a fugitive linked to a previous case in Malout, and the others being sought after in a case in Sri Muktsar Sahib, were reportedly plotting to eliminate a rival, as suggested by preliminary investigations.

