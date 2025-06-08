Left Menu

Bank Executive Arrested for Alleged Rs 27 Lakh Gold Theft

A bank executive in Thane was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 27 lakh worth of gold pledged by customers. Sachin Arun Kalan, working in Ambernath East, was charged with criminal breach of trust. Investigations are ongoing to uncover details of the alleged crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A bank executive in Thane district has been arrested on charges of stealing gold worth Rs 27 lakh, reportedly pledged by customers. Authorities disclosed the arrest on Sunday, stating that the executive was apprehended for alleged criminal breach of trust and other offences.

The accused, identified as Sachin Arun Kalan, aged 29, is employed at a private bank located in Ambernath East. According to a representative from Shivaji Nagar police station, Kalan was taken into custody on June 6 following an investigation.

Over the course of his duties between early May and May 26, Kalan allegedly misappropriated gold ornaments valued at Rs 26.90 lakh, which had been mortgaged by customers who had applied for loans. Law enforcement officials are currently conducting a comprehensive inquiry to explore all facets of the alleged crime.

