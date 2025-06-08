Left Menu

Modi's Legal Revolution: Unveiling India's Transformative Journey

Senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala has authored a book titled 'Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster', highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative impact on India's legal system. The book analyzes legal changes during Modi's tenure while the prime focus remains on politics, economy, and societal shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:57 IST
Modi's Legal Revolution: Unveiling India's Transformative Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Adish C Aggarwala has authored an insightful book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a recent announcement on Sunday.

Titled 'Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster,' the book offers a detailed analysis of the legal revolution orchestrated during Modi's three terms in office.

Beyond politics, economics, and social welfare, this work shines a light on an area that has received comparatively limited attention—the transformative evolution of India's legal landscape under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025