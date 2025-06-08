Modi's Legal Revolution: Unveiling India's Transformative Journey
Senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala has authored a book titled 'Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster', highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative impact on India's legal system. The book analyzes legal changes during Modi's tenure while the prime focus remains on politics, economy, and societal shifts.
Senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Adish C Aggarwala has authored an insightful book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a recent announcement on Sunday.
Titled 'Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster,' the book offers a detailed analysis of the legal revolution orchestrated during Modi's three terms in office.
Beyond politics, economics, and social welfare, this work shines a light on an area that has received comparatively limited attention—the transformative evolution of India's legal landscape under Modi's leadership.
