Tragic Suicide in Gujarat: Family's Desperate Escape from Debt

A family of three from Gujarat's Mehsana district tragically ended their lives due to financial distress. The Panchal family, including parents Dharmesh and Urmila, and their son Prakash, jumped into the Narmada canal. Allegations point towards harassment by money lenders over an old business loan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mehsana | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Gujarat's Mehsana district, a family of three committed suicide by jumping into the Narmada canal due to severe financial troubles, authorities disclosed on Sunday.

The Panchal family, consisting of Dharmesh Panchal, 38, his wife Urmila, 36, and their 9-year-old son Prakash, ended their lives near Kadi town. Deputy Superintendent of Police Hardik Prajapati revealed the recovery of a suicide note as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The grieving father, Khetabhai Panchal, alleges that aggressive money lenders pushed his son to the brink due to an unresolved business loan. This tragic event has prompted the registration of an accidental death report as inquiries proceed.

