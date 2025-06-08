Corruption Charges Rock Nepal Telecom: High-Profile Executives Under Fire

Nepal's anti-graft agency has launched a corruption case against 18 people, implicating both current and past leadership of Nepal Telecom. The charges, filed by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), involve alleged misconduct in extending contracts to maintain the state-owned telecom's billing system.

Among the accused are Nepal Telecom's current Managing Director Sangita Pahadi and former MD Sunil Paudel. The allegations center around reporting irregularities in Nepal Telecom's GSM, fiber internet, leased line, and wire line services due to unlawful procurement and misappropriation of public property.

The CIAA demands compensation of Rs 334.8 million from the defendants, following reports that a controversial NRs. 3.15 billion contract was granted to Chinese company Asia Info without adhering to mandatory procedures, inflicting significant financial harm to the telecom firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)