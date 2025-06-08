Shamli District Shocker: Wife Attempts to Kill Husband Amidst Domestic Dispute

In a startling incident in Shamli district, a woman was apprehended on charges of attempting to murder her husband amidst a domestic altercation, according to the police.

Identified as Sumaiya, she allegedly attacked her husband Khurshid while he was asleep, slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon. The police have registered a case and Sumaiya has been taken into custody.

The victim, Khurshid, is currently receiving critical care at a local hospital. Authorities have recovered the weapon used in the alleged crime, with family disputes cited as the root cause behind the drastic measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)