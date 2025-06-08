Left Menu

Shamli District Shocker: Wife Attempts to Kill Husband Amidst Domestic Dispute

A woman named Sumaiya was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill her husband, Khurshid, by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon during a domestic dispute in Shamli district. The victim is critically injured and receiving hospital treatment. The police have recovered the weapon and launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:05 IST
Shamli District Shocker: Wife Attempts to Kill Husband Amidst Domestic Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Shamli district, a woman was apprehended on charges of attempting to murder her husband amidst a domestic altercation, according to the police.

Identified as Sumaiya, she allegedly attacked her husband Khurshid while he was asleep, slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon. The police have registered a case and Sumaiya has been taken into custody.

The victim, Khurshid, is currently receiving critical care at a local hospital. Authorities have recovered the weapon used in the alleged crime, with family disputes cited as the root cause behind the drastic measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025