Shamli District Shocker: Wife Attempts to Kill Husband Amidst Domestic Dispute
A woman named Sumaiya was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill her husband, Khurshid, by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon during a domestic dispute in Shamli district. The victim is critically injured and receiving hospital treatment. The police have recovered the weapon and launched an investigation.
Updated: 08-06-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:05 IST
In a startling incident in Shamli district, a woman was apprehended on charges of attempting to murder her husband amidst a domestic altercation, according to the police.
Identified as Sumaiya, she allegedly attacked her husband Khurshid while he was asleep, slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon. The police have registered a case and Sumaiya has been taken into custody.
The victim, Khurshid, is currently receiving critical care at a local hospital. Authorities have recovered the weapon used in the alleged crime, with family disputes cited as the root cause behind the drastic measure.
