Student Leaders Demand Metro Fare Concessions in Delhi

Delhi University Students' Union President Ronak Khatri organized a protest on Sunday, appealing for a 50 percent concession on metro tariffs for college students. The demonstration took place at the anticipated official residence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Protesters emphasized that the metro fare reduction pledge has been ignored for over ten years. Khatri stated on social media that he ceremonially marked the new dwelling of Chief Minister Gupta, calling attention to the unfulfilled commitment, expecting that her government will take prompt action.

Gupta, a prominent figure in student politics and a senior leader in ABVP, is now facing calls to translate her advocacy from student circles into real-world policy solutions, amidst mounting expectations from the student community.