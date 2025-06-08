Left Menu

Student Leaders Demand Metro Fare Concessions in Delhi

Delhi University Students' Union President Ronak Khatri led a protest demanding a 50% concession on metro fares for students, a promise unfulfilled for over a decade. The protest occurred outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, herself a former student leader. Khatri urged the new government to fulfill this commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:48 IST
Student Leaders Demand Metro Fare Concessions in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University Students' Union President Ronak Khatri organized a protest on Sunday, appealing for a 50 percent concession on metro tariffs for college students. The demonstration took place at the anticipated official residence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Protesters emphasized that the metro fare reduction pledge has been ignored for over ten years. Khatri stated on social media that he ceremonially marked the new dwelling of Chief Minister Gupta, calling attention to the unfulfilled commitment, expecting that her government will take prompt action.

Gupta, a prominent figure in student politics and a senior leader in ABVP, is now facing calls to translate her advocacy from student circles into real-world policy solutions, amidst mounting expectations from the student community.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025