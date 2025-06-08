Court Upholds FIR Against Youth for Derogatory Post on PM Modi

The Allahabad High Court has upheld an FIR against Ajeet Yadav, 24, for posting derogatory comments on Facebook directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The comments were made following the halt in military operations between India and Pakistan. Despite arguments that Yadav acted out of emotion, the court found the language used unacceptable against a constitutional authority.

Yadav has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The court asserted that emotional responses cannot justify disrespectful language towards government leaders, leading to the dismissal of Yadav's petition.

