Court Upholds FIR Against Youth for Derogatory Post on PM Modi
The Allahabad High Court denied a petition seeking the dismissal of an FIR against Ajeet Yadav, 24, for his Facebook post criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The post followed a military action halt between India and Pakistan and involved disrespectful language against the PM, which the court deemed unacceptable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has upheld an FIR against Ajeet Yadav, 24, for posting derogatory comments on Facebook directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The comments were made following the halt in military operations between India and Pakistan. Despite arguments that Yadav acted out of emotion, the court found the language used unacceptable against a constitutional authority.
Yadav has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The court asserted that emotional responses cannot justify disrespectful language towards government leaders, leading to the dismissal of Yadav's petition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Informal Talks: A Way Forward for India-Pakistan Stability
Water Wars: Indus Treaty at Crossroads Amid Growing India-Pakistan Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express train.
Today is May 26; I became prime minister for the first time on this day in 2014: Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat's Dahod.
Had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive, he would have hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for success of Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah.