Delhi's New Era: Service Over Publicity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized her government's focus on tangible achievements over publicity. Addressing a public gathering, she highlighted initiatives like pollution control and infrastructure improvements, asserting collaboration between central and state governments. Gupta criticized past regimes, promising real solutions and a commitment to serving the public effectively.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, addressing citizens as part of the '100 Days of Trust' campaign in Janakpuri, stressed her administration's commitment to working for the people instead of focusing on publicity. The event coincided with celebrating 11 years of the Modi government at the Centre.

Gupta outlined her government's recent achievements, including the installation of 1,000 water sprinklers to combat pollution and the removal of 20 lakh metric tonnes of sludge from Yamuna's drains. She dismissed the odd-even scheme as superficial, emphasizing long-term sustainable solutions like the introduction of anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings and plans for cloud seeding in Delhi.

Citing the cooperative efforts between central, state, and municipal branches, Gupta assured a harmonious approach to governance, debunking blame-shifting practices of previous administrations. She emphasized tangible development like slum redevelopment with a budget of Rs 700 crore, advocating 'service, not showmanship', and galvanized support for minister Ashish Sood, aspiring to elevate Janakpuri's status within the capital.

