Trump's National Guard Deployment Sparks Legal and Political Debate

President Trump deployed the National Guard in California in response to protests against immigration raids, citing federal law Title 10. This move drew criticism and legal scrutiny for potentially stifling free speech. California Governor Newsom contested the legality, questioning the justification of rebellion claims under Title 10.

Updated: 09-06-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 04:47 IST
President Donald Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops in California, responding to protests against immigration raids, has intensified legal and political debates. Critics argue the move infringes upon free speech rights and challenges the extent of presidential power.

Trump justified the deployment with Title 10 of the U.S. Code, traditionally used to federalize National Guard troops during invasions or rebellions. California Governor Gavin Newsom challenged the legitimacy of this action, citing a lack of rebellion or significant threat to federal law enforcement.

Experts question whether this deployment violates the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts military involvement in civilian law enforcement. As tensions rise, legal opinions diverge on whether these actions withstand scrutiny, as California considers potential legal challenges.

